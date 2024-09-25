Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 87 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $330.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.87. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

