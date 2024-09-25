O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,569,000 after buying an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,129.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.87.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

