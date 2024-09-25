Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.2% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $246.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

