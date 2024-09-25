Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

