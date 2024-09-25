Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2,207.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,853 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,107 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,903. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ADBE opened at $524.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.98.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
