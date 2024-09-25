Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2,207.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,853 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,107 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.8% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $112,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,903. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $524.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

