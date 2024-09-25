Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.96 and last traded at $115.20. Approximately 2,777,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,774,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

The company has a market cap of $450.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

