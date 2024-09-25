The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $102,604,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

