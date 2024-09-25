NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading 3.9% Higher

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 154,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 358,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPWR. Barclays decreased their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NET Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NET Power

In other news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $188,482.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 26,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $188,482.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,074 shares in the company, valued at $511,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in NET Power during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in NET Power during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

