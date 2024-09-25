Helios Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. 71,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,383. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

