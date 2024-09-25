InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
TSE:IIP.UN remained flat at C$12.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.14. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59.
About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
