InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:IIP.UN remained flat at C$12.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.14. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.43 and a one year high of C$14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

