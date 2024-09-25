Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $7.53 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00043402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.