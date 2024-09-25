Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $79.51 million and approximately $102.08 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00006697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.39902038 USD and is up 9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $211.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

