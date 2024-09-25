U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

GROW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

