Point72 Italy S.r.l. Invests $6.34 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. KLA makes up 2.7% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $770.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.05. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.80.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

