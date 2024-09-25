Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173,087 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $156,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

BSX opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

