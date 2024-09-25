General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,591 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 4.6% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

