7,068 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,068 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

