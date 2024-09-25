NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36. 21,343,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 52,365,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.