NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36. 21,343,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 52,365,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.
NIO Stock Down 4.9 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
