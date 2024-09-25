Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.73

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 158.73 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 158.20 ($2.12), with a volume of 39987855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.60 ($2.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.14) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,138.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

