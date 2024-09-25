Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $74.85. 461,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,564,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.10.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

