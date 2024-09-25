Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 307,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 245,164 shares.The stock last traded at $89.64 and had previously closed at $89.48.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.