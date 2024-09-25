Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 307,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 245,164 shares.The stock last traded at $89.64 and had previously closed at $89.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 362,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.