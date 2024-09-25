New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.20

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 2992423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

New Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in New Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

