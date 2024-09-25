Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 13.1% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.31.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,914.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,700.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,157.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.