NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Up 0.5%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.16. 237,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,419,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,087,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.