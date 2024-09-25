Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 12,390 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Guild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guild

Guild Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.