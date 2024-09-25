Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 1.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.54. 7,185,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,828,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

