AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.44. 4,488,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 12,737,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 286,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49,597.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

