Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 178,840 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $51.89.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.