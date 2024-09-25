Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.58

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.58 and last traded at $197.15, with a volume of 726045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.29.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,583.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

