Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 2.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.99. 9,482,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,244,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 134.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,777 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

