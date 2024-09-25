Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $70.52

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.52, but opened at $73.17. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 406 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.