Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 0.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.53. 4,638,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,229,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

