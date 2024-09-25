Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $196.14

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.14 and last traded at $195.61, with a volume of 90283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

