WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.25

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 53877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,344,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

