Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.28

Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 314466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SILA

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sila Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.