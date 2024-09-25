Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.69

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 559697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $840.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

