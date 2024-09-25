Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.19. 40,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 619,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,224,810. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella



Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

