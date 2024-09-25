MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 5.8%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10. Approximately 164,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 380,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after buying an additional 196,144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 587,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

