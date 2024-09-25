Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 853,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,480,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,948 shares of company stock worth $360,910. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 133,645 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

