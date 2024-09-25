Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 17,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Cybin Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CYBN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 798,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,647. Cybin has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
