Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of Icade stock remained flat at $31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Icade has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Icade Company Profile

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

