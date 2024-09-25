Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Icade Stock Performance
Shares of Icade stock remained flat at $31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Icade has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.
Icade Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Icade
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.