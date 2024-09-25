DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in September

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DNBBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 59,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

