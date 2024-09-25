Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.65.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,078,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,544,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.