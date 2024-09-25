China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHVKY remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

