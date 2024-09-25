China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHVKY remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
About China Vanke
