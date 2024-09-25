ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

