Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 162.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $147,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $383.75 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $389.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.70 and a 200-day moving average of $326.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.