Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,381,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $132,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $197,359,635.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 820,719,071 shares in the company, valued at $32,779,519,695.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,722,127 shares of company stock worth $5,539,949,341. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

