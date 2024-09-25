Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,578,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.19.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.