AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,234 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.