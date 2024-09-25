Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 710,250 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4,735.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of GE Vernova worth $124,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

